Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $224,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,661,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,244.01 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,186.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,106.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

