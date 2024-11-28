Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $77,628,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $99,682,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Illumina by 148.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after acquiring an additional 631,294 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $144.36 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

