Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,132 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AHR opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -61.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

