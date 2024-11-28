Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

