Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

