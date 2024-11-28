Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in November

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

