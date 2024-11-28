Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE GES opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Guess? has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $842.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Guess? by 41.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 266,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,451 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 110.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Guess? by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

