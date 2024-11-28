Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

APGE opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.93.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $888,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,324,420.14. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $316,987.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,515.08. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,995 shares of company stock worth $6,128,295. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,451 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

