Guggenheim Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $25.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 231.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 97.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 19.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 320,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

