H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Benchmark

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H World Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. H World Group has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in H World Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

