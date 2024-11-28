Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.1 %
Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
