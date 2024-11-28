Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 101,993 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $3,021,032.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,191.04. This trade represents a 48.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $4,276,577.98.
- On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09.
- On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.
- On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
