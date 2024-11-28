Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 101,993 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $3,021,032.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,191.04. This trade represents a 48.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $4,276,577.98.

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

