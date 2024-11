HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Director Purchases $2,999,999.52 in Stock

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 4,411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,387,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,808.72. The trade was a 63.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,034,537 shares of HWH International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $3,801,758.31.

HWH International Stock Up 68.7 %

NASDAQ:HWH opened at $0.95 on Thursday. HWH International Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Caf├ęs, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

