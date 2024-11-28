HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Director Purchases $2,999,999.52 in Stock

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 4,411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,387,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,808.72. The trade was a 63.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,034,537 shares of HWH International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $3,801,758.31.

HWH International Stock Up 68.7 %

NASDAQ:HWH opened at $0.95 on Thursday. HWH International Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

