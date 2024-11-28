Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $3,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,713.50. The trade was a 88.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $113.85.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 445.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

