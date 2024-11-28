Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $3,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,713.50. The trade was a 88.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Astera Labs Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $113.85.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.