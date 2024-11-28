Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) COO Sells $1,939,240.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $486.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.83 and a fifty-two week high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,038,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,987,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

