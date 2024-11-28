Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $8,121,435.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $2,354.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,074.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,742.79. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,067.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

