Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Director Sells $2,216,936.40 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $515.45 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.68 and a 200 day moving average of $435.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

