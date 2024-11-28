Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman Sells $11,822,575.38 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

