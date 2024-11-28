Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMTM shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

