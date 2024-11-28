Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE: GBS) Completes Successful Method Comparison Study for Fingerprint Drug Screening System

On November 26, 2024, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (GBS) released a statement announcing the successful completion of its method comparison study on the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. The company highlighted that the study demonstrated impressive results, further solidifying the potential of its system for applications such as workplace drug testing.

The Method Study, in collaboration with CenExel, a clinical research site network, aimed to compare fingerprint sweat opiate screening results with those obtained through validated laboratory methods. The study involved 135 healthy donors and nine system operators, with outcomes showing 94.1% accuracy alongside 82.2% sensitivity and 100% specificity for the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. Moreover, no usage errors were reported during the study, emphasizing the ease of use of the system.

Harry Simeonidis, President, and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions, expressed confidence in the system’s accuracy and reliability following the study results. The successful validation of the fingerprint-based drug screening system in alignment with laboratory-confirmed results marks a notable milestone for the company, especially in enhancing its credibility for safety-critical industries and broader applications.

The results of the Method Study, together with the previously announced positive PK study results, are crucial steps towards the company’s FDA 510(k) submission, anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024. These achievements are significant for INBS, positioning the company to introduce its innovative fingerprint sweat-based drug screening technology to the US market in 2025 upon FDA clearance.

The Method Study evaluated the core components of the system and highlighted its reliability for pre-employment and workplace drug testing. The company plans to incorporate data from the PK study and Method Study into its 510(k) submission, further emphasizing the accuracy, reliability, and usability of its technology across various sectors in the US market.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a medical technology company renowned for its innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The company believes its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will reshape portable testing with fingerprint sweat analysis, showcasing potential applications across multiple fields. More information about the company can be found at http://www.ibs.inc/.

The release also contained a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and detailed information about the company’s services. For further inquiries, please refer to the contact information provided in the official documentation.

