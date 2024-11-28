InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,345 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $126.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IHG
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.