InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,345 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $126.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

