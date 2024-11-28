Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Stake Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 822.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PIE opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

