Investors Purchase Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 26,315.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,031,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,252.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 365,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 359,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

