Jan Van Dokkum Sells 38,647 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.6 %

VRT stock opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after acquiring an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

