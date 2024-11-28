John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 12,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $630.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.21. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $637.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

