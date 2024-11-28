JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,296 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

