Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 771,024 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $35,521,075.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00.
FOX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.