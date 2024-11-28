Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 771,024 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $35,521,075.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FOX by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 692.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

