Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:PSEP opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $754.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.