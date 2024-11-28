Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the second quarter worth about $6,786,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AJAN opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.