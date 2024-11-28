Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

