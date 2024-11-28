Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $292,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 47,873.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $800.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

