Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 608.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 520,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.