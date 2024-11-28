Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

