Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,317 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 67.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 421.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 122.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of EVC stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.13%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

