Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03.

