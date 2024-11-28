Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $717,000 Stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILZ. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

