Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $430,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $51.77.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

