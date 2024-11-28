Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

