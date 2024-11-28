Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 796 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $180.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

