Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $2,143,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 917.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 189,983 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PYLD opened at $26.24 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

