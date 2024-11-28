Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

