Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,186 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in FLEX LNG by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 627.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the period.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE:FLNG opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.72.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

