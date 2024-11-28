Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

