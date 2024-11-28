Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,594 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $92.43 and a 52-week high of $112.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

