Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,454.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 168,375 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,129,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,630,000.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.84 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

