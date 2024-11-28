Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Spok at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 10.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOK shares. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Spok Price Performance

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.23%.

Spok Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.