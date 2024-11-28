Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJUL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,794,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 70.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

TJUL opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

