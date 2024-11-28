KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

KREF stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 277.63 and a quick ratio of 277.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.32%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.