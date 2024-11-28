Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 384.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 47,312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

