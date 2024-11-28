Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,192,000 after acquiring an additional 162,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 754.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

